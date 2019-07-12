Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $306,250 as Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 255,039 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,808 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 9,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $200.55. About 451,867 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares to 97,525 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fort Lp reported 2,544 shares. Central Bank Trust owns 0.7% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 17,714 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co owns 6,722 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP holds 4,423 shares. Argi Inv Serv Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,798 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc owns 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,138 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca stated it has 170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,366 shares. First Natl Tru Company owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,872 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 1.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 3 shares stake. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 103,164 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,068 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.