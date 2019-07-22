Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped By $389,236 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Farmers National Banc Has 1.21 Sentiment

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold their stakes in Farmers National Banc Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 10.24 million shares, up from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 14.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired 2,263 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 18,368 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 16,105 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $238.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $125.04. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 3,186 shares to 3,259 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 5,457 shares and now owns 5,552 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Continues As High-Profile Permian Player – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 0.51% or 6,587 shares. Edgemoor Advisors holds 0.1% or 6,094 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt owns 57,802 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Destination Wealth Management owns 231,643 shares. 254,139 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Lc. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Agf Invs holds 0.08% or 54,306 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,153 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 1.63% or 291,902 shares. Lynch And In stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 49,393 were accumulated by Hightower Trust Lta. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company holds 19,972 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Services reported 2,682 shares stake. 17,833 are held by Bourgeon Cap Management.

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) At US$13.91? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chuyâ€™s Holdings Inc (CHUY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 30,488 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has declined 6.13% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $395.24 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 39 insider buys, and 0 sales for $124,555 activity.