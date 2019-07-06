Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $546,371 as Stock Price Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR) Position by $590,304 as Share Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,544 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 46,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 280,639 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $727.50 million for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TimesSquare Issues Letter to RenaissanceRe Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ January 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entrust Datacard Elects New Chairman of the Board and Appoints Two New Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 38.81% or $2.03 from last year’s $5.23 per share. RNR’s profit will be $141.31 million for 14.31 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.