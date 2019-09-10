Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.02 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $330,240 as Share Price Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 18.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intersect Llc holds 25,495 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 151,187 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 113,534 shares. Mrj Cap has 15,462 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated stated it has 12,200 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc stated it has 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort LP holds 0.04% or 2,507 shares. U S Invsts Inc holds 14,588 shares. Boys Arnold Co owns 34,519 shares. Planning Advsrs Lc invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cobblestone Ltd Llc holds 17,911 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 62,019 were accumulated by Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,895 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares to 55,471 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 1,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,908 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares to 40,444 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.