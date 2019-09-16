Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $588,000 as Valuation Declined; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Declined, Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company's stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 21,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 18,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.21M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 11,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Endurant Capital Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 1,962 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 218,942 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.17 million shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.55% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Heritage Management Corp invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Art Advsr Limited Co accumulated 23,893 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh owns 2,997 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 10,059 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma has 61,781 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.13% or 1,500 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,293 shares. 114,447 were accumulated by Logan Capital Inc. Schroder Inv Gru reported 4,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. On Friday, August 2 HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 4,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 16,525 shares. Moreover, Girard Partners Ltd has 1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has invested 3.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 122,053 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0.71% or 11,250 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 28,804 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 6,012 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Counselors has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 722,880 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guardian Limited Partnership has 2,290 shares. Miles Inc holds 1,861 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Shapiro Cap Ltd holds 0% or 5,850 shares.

