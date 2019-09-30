Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $653,250 as Valuation Rose; As Cerner Com (CERN) Market Value Rose, Holder Reinhart Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 113,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 191,067 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 304,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 2.49 million shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.87M for 28.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 36,468 shares to 193,392 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.94 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.