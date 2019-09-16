Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Increased by Mengis Capital Management Inc

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,554 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75 million, up from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 13.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $203.7. About 354,941 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna owns 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 607,361 shares. Private Tru Na owns 72,299 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 226,785 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 42,412 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.71M shares. Forte Ltd Llc Adv reported 85,248 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,752 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement accumulated 38,100 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 1.29 million shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. 523,351 are owned by Tiverton Asset Ltd. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has 104,183 shares. 47,504 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,642 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,136 shares to 25,323 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,118 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

