Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Share Price Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,437 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 7,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $198.01. About 2.07 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12,789 shares to 13,344 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares to 3,068 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.