Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.42 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $404,622

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $163.78. About 312,701 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 56,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $332.83. About 2.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

