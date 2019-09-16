Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; La-z-boy (LZB)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 660.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired 20,274 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 23,342 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 3,068 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $14.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

La-z-boy Inc (LZB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 89 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 87 sold and decreased positions in La-z-boy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 40.81 million shares, down from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding La-z-boy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 57 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rothschild Invest Corp Il stated it has 9,042 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 537 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 10 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bahl & Gaynor reported 25,282 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,477 shares. The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Patten Grp owns 12,920 shares. Bartlett & Lc invested in 0% or 407 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,485 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,944 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 278,365 shares. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.82% or 58,507 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.25’s average target is 8.07% above currents $75.18 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Spdr Series Trust (KIE) stake by 9,375 shares to 89,170 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,834 shares and now owns 26,758 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.70 million for 15.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 180,179 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc holds 5.86% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated for 604,435 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 297,442 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.89% invested in the company for 410,859 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 63,048 shares.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Just In: La-Z-Boy Stock Upgraded – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy +4% after profit topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.