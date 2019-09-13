Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Rose; Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Holding by $2.88 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 44,629 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 131,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 321,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, up from 190,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2,133 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Westpac Bk Corp owns 172,186 shares. Agf Investments America owns 67,923 shares. 3,672 were accumulated by Charter. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hikari Tsushin accumulated 0.38% or 24,115 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eos Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Financial Architects holds 196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,119 shares. Intll Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 62,105 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. M&R Management reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 18,764 shares to 3,228 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,170 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

