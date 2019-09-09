Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.42 Million; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Maintains Holding in Copart (CPRT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 590,298 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 1.87M shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,068 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Company owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,100 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 76,970 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 728,725 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Country Club Company Na reported 16,372 shares. 113,998 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 5,240 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 464,667 shares. Btim holds 0.02% or 9,320 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,500 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 29,990 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,350 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Clearbridge Investments reported 2,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).