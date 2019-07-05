Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.42 Million; Exxon (XOM) Holding Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 455,237 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 89,584 shares. 5,041 are owned by Private Advisor Gp Llc. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.32% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Old Bancshares In owns 4,833 shares. 306,904 were reported by Madison Invest Holdings. Of Vermont reported 1,879 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Strs Ohio stated it has 23,168 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability has 7,014 shares. 132,161 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Oakworth Cap reported 2,580 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 3,532 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 138 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

