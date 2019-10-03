Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $323,076 as Share Price Rose; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Upped Its Stake by $2.31 Million as Stock Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 32,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 191,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, up from 158,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 670,401 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 13,014 shares. Community & Company invested in 118,734 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.39% or 15.04 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 539,491 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 10.43M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.5% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 8,199 shares. Paragon Ltd holds 0.63% or 10,132 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Truepoint stated it has 250,882 shares. 197,548 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Qci Asset Inc New York reported 208,495 shares stake. Clean Yield holds 2.04% or 51,411 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics, Infineon and Arkessa Work Together to Simplify Secure and Scalable Cellular Connectivity for IoT Devices Globally – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc Shs Usd by 13,431 shares to 74,680 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,320 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).