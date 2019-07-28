Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Market Value Declined; Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Raised Its Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 692,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 7,704 shares. Park Oh has 11,557 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc accumulated 177,526 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 614,238 shares. 163,719 are held by Btr Capital Mgmt Inc. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 11,364 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service, a Colorado-based fund reported 175 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 240 were accumulated by Central Financial Bank &. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 32,638 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts owns 288,008 shares. Family Management Corporation reported 67,608 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Lc owns 330,260 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) by 8,500 shares to 53,299 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 19,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,700 shares, and cut its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser (WY) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

