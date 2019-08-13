Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased By $390,780 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Bares Capital Management Has Boosted By $6.56 Million Its Gartner (IT) Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 36.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3,990 shares with $667,000 value, down from 6,330 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $116.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 2.83M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Gartner Inc. (IT) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc acquired 43,471 shares as Gartner Inc. (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 2.36 million shares with $358.58M value, up from 2.32 million last quarter. Gartner Inc. now has $11.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 320,305 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 27/04/2018 – LevaData Named a `Cool Vendor’ for 2018 by Gartner; 10/04/2018 – Plex Systems Recognized with a Notable Mention in First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems; 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Genesys Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Time as a Leader in Gartner’s Annual Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 11,000 shares to 157,454 valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 289,788 shares and now owns 4.46 million shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. Christopher MR Thomas also sold $1.19 million worth of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bbr Prns Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 52,529 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 29,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15,572 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 98,989 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 5,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 35,441 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 101,187 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 5,624 shares. Fiduciary Co has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 74,809 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 83,471 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 1,374 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.06% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 11,108 shares.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Gartner – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLF) 21% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 8. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Creative Planning reported 242,639 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 7,394 shares stake. Colonial Advsr invested in 77,792 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,462 shares. Argent has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Advisor Gru Llc accumulated 0.14% or 42,960 shares. Cumberland invested in 0.06% or 3,395 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Trust holds 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 22,255 shares. Principal Financial accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 34,800 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 55,332 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.