Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased By $2.90 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Genie Energy LTD Has 2 Sentiment

Genie Energy LTD (GNE) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 34 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 17 sold and reduced their stakes in Genie Energy LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.97 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genie Energy LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 7 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 86.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3,068 shares with $469,000 value, down from 22,164 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 1.50M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec

Analysts await Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GNE’s profit will be $2.44M for 30.31 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Genie Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 170,106 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. for 160,628 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 45,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 202,467 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 17,790 shares.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $295.57 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 33,248 shares to 40,444 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 19,504 shares and now owns 21,992 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 17.87 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington reported 34 shares. General holds 95.62% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19.02M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,359 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Geode Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 13,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vgi Prns Pty holds 28,174 shares. Barnett holds 19,745 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability reported 721,867 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 149,969 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 19 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.