Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut By $99.19 Million Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 79.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd analyzed 1.01 million shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)'s stock 0.00%. The Sylebra Hk Company Ltd holds 256,616 shares with $25.33 million value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 36.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management analyzed 2,340 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)'s stock rose 2.90%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3,990 shares with $667,000 value, down from 6,330 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford And Assocs Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,787 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 9,124 shares. 118,151 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 2,957 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 437,419 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc accumulated 0.63% or 69,711 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 21,008 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 438,355 shares. 61,373 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual Ins. Dumont Blake Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,500 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 13,323 shares. Park Presidio Capital Lc reported 345,000 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 4,555 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 1,087 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 33,248 shares to 40,444 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Managed Portfolio Ser stake by 87,713 shares and now owns 182,278 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Strs Ohio owns 3,800 shares. 2,399 are owned by United Cap Advisers Limited Co. First Mercantile holds 0.09% or 3,696 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 414,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 41 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 14,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Frontier Llc holds 0.22% or 307,185 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 23,372 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 63,500 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co reported 12,262 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 378,370 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 3.76M were reported by Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity. Anderman Sigmund also sold $3.70 million worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, February 4.