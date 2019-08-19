Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $311,049; Kempen Capital Management Holds Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 4.28 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 13,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 38,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 19.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 21,570 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 0.13% or 10,410 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 22,619 shares. Brinker holds 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 90,115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 9,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 7,037 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Cypress Ltd reported 5,132 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 6,519 shares. Invesco reported 15.56M shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 389 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp holds 38,497 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 100,000 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 327,776 shares. Blume Management Incorporated has 59,277 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Atika Mgmt Limited Company reported 60,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 1.23% or 303,715 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 108,554 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Co reported 16,776 shares stake. Castleark Ltd Liability has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Financial reported 17,984 shares. Df Dent And Co Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.8% stake. 108,246 were reported by Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 113,333 shares in its portfolio.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 878,800 shares to 28,800 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,297 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).