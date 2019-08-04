Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $311,049; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Position by $510,489 as Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trustco State Bank N Y owns 5,223 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14.65M shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 2,800 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Llc reported 8,870 shares. Gradient Lc owns 72,836 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1,842 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,325 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 337,118 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 201,828 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.09% or 126,475 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association owns 707,005 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,750 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 10,223 shares. Washington Bankshares reported 125,796 shares. Capital Research Global invested in 65.97M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 0.08% or 7,650 shares. Scotia owns 47,375 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aspen Invest Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management reported 17,955 shares stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 4,285 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co reported 129,466 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 1.40M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 85 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Fincl Strategies invested in 0.19% or 6,366 shares. Farmers invested in 0.16% or 9,960 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.