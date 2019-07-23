Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Decreased Its Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 501,777 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 7,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 203,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 1.82M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Capital Ltd accumulated 20,864 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mariner stated it has 1,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Management holds 0.66% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Llc reported 38 shares. Asset Management One owns 51,254 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 202,605 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 415,898 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.04% or 516,219 shares. 377 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Fmr Lc owns 1.60 million shares. Allen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 955,887 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) owns 3,657 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Principal Finance Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 21,334 shares to 57,310 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bj’s Wholesale Club Hol by 60,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million. Shares for $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp stated it has 575,599 shares. Moreover, Technologies Crossover Mgmt Vi Limited Liability Company has 100% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 609,035 shares. Daiwa Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 13,769 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.34% or 24,923 shares in its portfolio. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 417,256 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2,435 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 18,036 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 2.28% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barton Invest invested in 293,819 shares or 4.98% of the stock. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.50M shares. 893,916 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Manchester Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.