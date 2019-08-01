Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Holds Stake in Ciena Com New (CIEN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 171,926 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 559,586 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares to 33,367 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,883 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Jisc Bolsters Network to Support UK’s Research & Education Sector – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 22,994 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 170 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Citadel Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Blair William And Il invested in 9,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 439,274 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Perkins Cap Management reported 27,750 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2,321 shares. 1.04 million are held by Wedge Cap L LP Nc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 89,612 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk reported 9,941 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru holds 3,207 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc accumulated 511,490 shares. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 464,667 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 10,469 shares. Bridger Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 331,069 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 36 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt has 8,195 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 0.02% or 18,572 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 952 shares. Delphi Ma invested in 10,080 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Rbo And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 58,160 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Co invested in 45,657 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 10, 2019 – Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) CFO, EVP Glenn A Eisenberg Sold $983,260 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.