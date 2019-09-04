Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Value Rose; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $7.49 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 1.03M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 19,155 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 4,564 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 0.67% or 53,651 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability has 7,520 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.76% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Hldgs Inc reported 924,473 shares stake. Mcmillion Capital Management has 1,682 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 232,629 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 25,063 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Cardinal Capital reported 1,674 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl has 5.14 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 15,361 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.09% or 1,431 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 0.03% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Harris Limited Partnership accumulated 879,893 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 95 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 468 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 146,640 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 5,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Management invested in 73,822 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 13,092 shares. Fund holds 11,974 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.02% stake. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 0.07% or 46,318 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 359,992 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,385 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 659,725 shares. Perkins Coie Co, a Washington-based fund reported 700 shares.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.60 million for 10.94 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

