Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $546,371 as Market Valuation Declined; Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $50.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 1.19M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 3,743 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 303,067 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Techs. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 3.75% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 450,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,434 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). D E Shaw & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 27,460 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 37,653 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 257,238 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 772 shares. Ent Service holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 24,494 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.16% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 12,506 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.10 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 434,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regions has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Canal Insurance, South Carolina-based fund reported 150,166 shares. Parsec Financial accumulated 23,236 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 0.98% or 44,752 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 172,675 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 2.4% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 59,449 shares. Orrstown Financial Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 128,438 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.04% or 2,578 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 77,584 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.