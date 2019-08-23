Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased By $546,371 Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding; Sei Investments Company Cut Newmarket (NEU) Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 22.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 21,394 shares with $1.93M value, down from 27,533 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $66.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 1.80M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Sei Investments Company decreased Newmarket Corp (NEU) stake by 24.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 722 shares as Newmarket Corp (NEU)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Sei Investments Company holds 2,189 shares with $947,000 value, down from 2,911 last quarter. Newmarket Corp now has $5.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $10.81 during the last trading session, reaching $472.13. About 66,995 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 0.01% above currents $91.32 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings.

