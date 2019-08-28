Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $546,371 as Shares Declined; Private Advisor Group Trimmed Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $758,376 as Stock Price Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 31,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 27,945 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 59,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 1.30M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 501,242 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Oakworth Inc holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Pension Ser reported 1.11M shares stake. Luminus Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 753,746 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Personal Finance Serv holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,623 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 7,337 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.33% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,571 shares to 40,635 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 11,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).