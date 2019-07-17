Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Market Value Declined; United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Holder Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 534,963 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 115,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 9,855 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy Renewables’ largest solar project now online in California – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, training in Indiana – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “THE LIST: North Carolina’s top 100 public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hap Trading Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 13,059 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 14,043 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital holds 3,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.24% or 104,112 shares. Walleye Trading Llc owns 18,106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 72,014 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,070 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 2,337 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 535 shares or 0% of the stock. Insur Tx holds 78,615 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Millennium Llc accumulated 138,488 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Blackrock has 4.34 million shares. Fj Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.40 million shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. 598 are owned by Clarivest Asset Limited Company. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.03% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 2.67M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 0.04% or 43,182 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability invested in 0% or 27,720 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has 0.19% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). The New York-based Product Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). 86,343 are held by Cambridge Research. Rhumbline Advisers owns 71,259 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 539 shares.