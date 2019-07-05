Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding By $546,371; Aristotle Capital Management Upped Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 74,304 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 4.36M shares with $415.41M value, up from 4.29 million last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 22.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 21,394 shares with $1.93 million value, down from 27,533 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Service Corp has 9,986 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,154 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,908 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 80,525 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 11,773 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.61 million shares stake. World Asset Mgmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 37,425 shares. Art Limited owns 0.47% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 82,264 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi holds 0.1% or 4,426 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 54,000 are held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Yorktown Mgmt & Research has 2,500 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,152 shares. Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,951 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 1,167 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 22.30 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 9 to “Neutral”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13.