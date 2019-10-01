Triangle Securities Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Martin Currie LTD Increased Stake by $10.55 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 12,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 11.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 218.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 185,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 269,709 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, up from 84,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 4.48 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 11,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,543 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

