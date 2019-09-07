Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) as Shares Rose; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Cut Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, New Amsterdam Prtnrs Llc has 0.11% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Vermont-based fund reported 5,251 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 304,713 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Cambridge has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% or 144 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 22,000 shares. 18,191 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr. Oakworth Capital reported 2,580 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,401 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 6,676 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.55% stake. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 633 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Service Lc invested in 2,634 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 50,591 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 96,292 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested in 11.38M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Torray Limited Liability Company invested in 265,517 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Golub Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 41,875 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,757 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bar Harbor Svcs, a Maine-based fund reported 3,837 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability holds 23,757 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Everence Cap holds 0.99% or 105,932 shares in its portfolio.

