Trian Fund Management LP Trimmed Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $203.91 Million; Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Increased Entegra Financial (ENFC) Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) by 184.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 221,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The hedge fund held 341,462 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Entegra Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 10,241 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 4.22M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.08 million, down from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 43 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 77,205 were accumulated by Westpac. Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 84 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 0.41% stake. Old Dominion Cap invested in 0.43% or 10,541 shares. Cohen Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,705 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 58,772 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 6,087 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Jefferies Limited Com owns 20,001 shares. 400 were accumulated by First Interstate Natl Bank. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 15,110 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 755,861 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 10,796 shares to 3,655 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,651 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).