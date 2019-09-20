Trian Fund Management LP Raised Its Holding in Sysco Corp. (SYY) as Stock Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered Its Holding

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, up from 23.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 2.17M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.