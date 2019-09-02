Trian Fund Management LP Position in Wendys Co. (WEN) Cut by $51.00 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Ocean Has Lowered Position

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co. (WEN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 28.63 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.20 million, down from 31.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 64,843 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are held by Moors & Cabot. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 3.14 million shares stake. M&T Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 14,637 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 310,576 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 345,200 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Lc owns 111,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 110,239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 24,843 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 381,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Lc invested in 43,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 201,895 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Amer Gru has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.89M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 26,826 shares. The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 24,128 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amica Retiree owns 3,998 shares. Bb&T Llc stated it has 619,405 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.04% or 12,680 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 40,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 181,600 shares. Telos Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ftb Advsr holds 1,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 17,636 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 28,466 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp has 217,785 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 56,737 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $87.15 million for 54.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

