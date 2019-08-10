Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by $338.04 Million; Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $1.00 Million; Stock Value Rose

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06M shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 225,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, down from 239,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Nibble on Beyond Meat Stock – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 7,885 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 61,963 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 232,812 shares stake. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.02% or 4,975 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 17,066 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt owns 38,450 shares. Cohen & Steers, a New York-based fund reported 387,644 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Company stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Centurylink Investment Comm holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 16,646 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 110,026 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Partners Limited has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Brookmont Mgmt holds 0.44% or 10,357 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc. by 179,300 shares to 758,500 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

