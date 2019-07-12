Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $115.00 Million; Parnassus Investments Position in Xylem (XYL) Raised as Share Price Rose

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.98 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.26M, down from 7.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 26,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.91M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 793,601 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21M shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $465.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.64M shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $434.20 million for 15.99 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.