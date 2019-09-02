Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by $144.95 Million; Eagle Capital Management Has Upped Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $3.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27 million, up from 15.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – EUSKALTEL SA EKTL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.70 FROM EUR 8.60; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 21 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 19/03/2018 – The Weakest Base Metal of 2018 Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Pick; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 24/04/2018 – CCI’s Singapore-based executive director of light ends leaving

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 2.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 13.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667.70M, down from 16.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 3.05M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Kanawha Cap Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 47,932 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has 0.18% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,988 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0% or 377 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Becker Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 15,267 shares. State Street stated it has 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 37,475 shares. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 57,595 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 112,193 shares. 408 are owned by Ent Financial.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $918.26M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,102 shares to 908,167 shares, valued at $1.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 101,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Oh stated it has 639,780 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt owns 0.29% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 198,565 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.57% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 7.43 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Perritt Cap Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,125 shares. Dana Advsr invested 1.39% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Corp In invested in 512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 37,425 are held by Panagora Asset. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.50 million shares. Adage Capital Prtn Lc owns 4.01M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Lourd Limited Company holds 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 10,419 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Trust Bank stated it has 1,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mai Capital Management accumulated 0.03% or 13,420 shares.