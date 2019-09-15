Trian Fund Management LP Increases Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY); Kepos Capital LP Holding in Veeva Systems (VEEV) Decreased by $7.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 46,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 9,421 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 55,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,332 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 32,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Cap Management Lp stated it has 600,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 48,322 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 7,258 shares. Prudential Plc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,971 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.07% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 160,069 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1,624 shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 0.46% or 6,494 shares. Exchange Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 19,957 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 248,053 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.51% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 2,626 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strs Ohio invested in 7,861 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors holds 1.47% or 46,545 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 246,103 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment holds 1.44% or 50,711 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 7,116 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 73,889 shares. New England Rech & stated it has 10,254 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability reported 27,968 shares. Putnam Ltd owns 552,171 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 12,417 are held by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc. Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ycg Ltd reported 3,500 shares stake. Comerica National Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 25,305 shares in its portfolio.