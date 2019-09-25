Trian Fund Management LP Increases Holding in Sysco Corp. (SYY); Beach Investment Counsel Stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Decreased by $2.32 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 48,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.20M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 49,814 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 528,358 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,895 were reported by Highland Mgmt Ltd. 37,781 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 2,827 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Lau Assoc Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,260 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.5% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 914,532 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Boston Family Office Lc owns 5,750 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 0.04% or 11,552 shares. Sei Invests Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 253,733 shares. Iowa Bank has 78,304 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 7,835 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp has invested 0.5% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 192,043 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NEP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advisors has invested 0.45% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has 22,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 149,920 shares or 6.24% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 13,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H And stated it has 2.11 million shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Company has 1.84 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management invested in 0% or 3,547 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 5,150 shares. Cushing Asset Lp reported 1.45 million shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 821 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Llc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 9,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Essex Invest Mngmt Lc holds 193 shares. The Connecticut-based Wexford Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $40.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 28,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.37 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

