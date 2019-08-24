Trian Fund Management LP Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Position by $125.71 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Nadler Financial Group Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.70 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82B, down from 37.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 6.38 million shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,889 shares. 133,355 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Co. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 55,238 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,748 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 209,875 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corp owns 21,315 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 4,372 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc stated it has 10,344 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Markel invested 0.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 198,164 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.91% or 63,587 shares. Opus Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.15% or 14,601 shares. Jensen Inc invested in 3.27% or 1.45M shares.

