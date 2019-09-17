Trian Fund Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by $34.27 Million as Market Value Declined; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowered Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holding by $24.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 320,596 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, up from 23.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 2.54 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 483,502 shares to 796,002 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

