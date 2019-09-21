Trian Fund Management LP Has Increased Its Sysco Corp. (SYY) Position; Amphenol (APH) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Stake

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57M shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 428,085 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.06 million, up from 411,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.43 million shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol (APH) is a Cheap House in a Bad Neighborhood, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 61,208 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 257,088 shares. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0% or 2,685 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 27,141 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 11,767 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,273 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 24,113 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.14% stake. 15,949 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Stifel Financial Corp reported 165,245 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Manchester Mgmt Lc holds 1,470 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 12,000 shares.