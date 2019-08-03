Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut Sysco Corp. (SYY) Stake by $338.04 Million; Stock Value Declined; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 240,756 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 28.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48 million shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Lc holds 119,120 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 0.87% or 84,176 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pacific Global Inv Mgmt invested in 127,037 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Llp invested in 423,896 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,293 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corp stated it has 210,851 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% or 31,676 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 13,734 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Notis reported 8,181 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0.15% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 21,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 55,154 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 53,800 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 14,300 shares. Banbury Partners Lc holds 124,404 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 83,506 shares. Sandler Mgmt invested in 1.36% or 64,300 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Alpine Woods Capital Llc holds 0.24% or 4,128 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 308,937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,133 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 6,858 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 12,300 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp owns 25,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 3,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profit Investment Limited Liability holds 14,500 shares. Advisory Net Ltd invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).