Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $203.91 Million as Stock Rose; Freshford Capital Management Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) Lowered by $4.51 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 4.22M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.08M, down from 5.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 1.05M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 265,906 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.28 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Ltd Llc holds 10,868 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.46 million shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Citigroup Inc invested in 8,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Freshford Cap Management Ltd Com holds 2.37% or 172,728 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 150,000 shares. 43,200 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Millennium Llc invested in 0.01% or 88,156 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 275,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 299,983 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 229,073 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 13,759 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 189,009 were reported by D E Shaw And. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.