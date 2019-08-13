Trian Fund Management LP Decreased Wendys Co. (WEN) Holding as Market Value Declined; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding Maintained by Korea Investment Corp

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 5,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 229,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 223,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 2.36 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co. (WEN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 28.63M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.20 million, down from 31.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 1.22M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WEN or CMG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wendy’s (WEN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Q1 Earnings: Key Predictions for TAST, WEN & NDLS – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Gains More Than 8% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Comerica Bank reported 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 345,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerce Bancorporation stated it has 16,244 shares. 2.05M are owned by Geode Cap Management Lc. 12,025 are held by Pinnacle Associates Limited. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 34,763 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 32,385 shares. 28,430 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. 64,196 were accumulated by Aspiriant Lc. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 64,843 shares in its portfolio. 17,809 are held by Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 1,590 shares.