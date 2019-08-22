Trian Fund Management LP Cut Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Position By $125.71 Million; United Services Automobile Association Has Lifted Its Comerica (CMA) Position

United Services Automobile Association increased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 8.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 8,022 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 4.92%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 107,856 shares with $7.91M value, up from 99,834 last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $9.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 915,158 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as Procter And Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Trian Fund Management Lp holds 36.70 million shares with $3.82 billion value, down from 37.91 million last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co. now has $298.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 27,909 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co reported 0.04% stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 6,952 shares. Natl Insur Tx holds 19,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 4,910 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 26,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dana Investment accumulated 76,087 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 64,016 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Utah Retirement invested in 30,413 shares. Covington Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Geode Capital Limited Co owns 2.29M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 2.66% or 73,915 shares in its portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 6,622 shares to 553,736 valued at $43.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) stake by 25,300 shares and now owns 591,418 shares. Ishares Msci Usa Size Factor Etf (SIZE) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Comerica has $93 highest and $6700 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 31.94% above currents $61.64 stock price. Comerica had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CMA in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by FBR Capital. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.25% below currents $119.36 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.