Trian Fund Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY); Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Increased Stake

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 2.92M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 5.74M shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 207,774 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Dumont Blake Advsr Lc owns 15,847 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Dept stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Old Republic International invested in 1.07% or 584,800 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jacobs And Company Ca holds 1.27% or 111,463 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Llc owns 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,200 shares. Bartlett Co Lc has 71,562 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Co reported 21,963 shares. 28,476 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.09M shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 17,453 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amp Cap Invsts reported 265,978 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 1.19 million shares. Regions Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 66,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 53 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0% or 902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,606 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Principal Financial Group invested in 0.02% or 1.50 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 19,670 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 3,441 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com stated it has 102,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rech Glob Invsts invested in 0.11% or 32.13M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,334 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.05% or 101,300 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 2.63M shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 362,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,675 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).