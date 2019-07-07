Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Delphi Management Cut Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE) Position by $492,930 as Stock Price Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 32,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,412 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 160,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 131,664 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 80,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.18 million, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 1.07 million shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. April Rand Scott bought $149,996 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

