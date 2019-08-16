Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Position by $2.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 95,484 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 199,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 1.06M shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 9.49 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 15,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Asset One stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Dubuque State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 47 shares. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 0% or 573 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.07% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 27,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,810 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% stake. Matarin Cap Mngmt Llc holds 508,193 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 216,744 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 15,503 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CHSP and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Cars.com Inc. (CARS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 3.43M shares. Skba Cap Lc owns 24,300 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 758,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Greenhaven Associates owns 4.84M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Com owns 47,665 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 365,446 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 45,255 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). 20,125 are owned by Garde Capital. Strs Ohio has 265,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 19,900 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 20,448 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

More notable recent TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. mortgage rates extend decline; homebuilders rise – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TRI Pointe Group Launches TRI Pointe Advantage Insurance Services, Inc. to Provide Competitive Homeowners Insurance Within a Streamlined Homebuying Process – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TRI Pointe Group Expands Into Top U.S. Metro Area With Acquisition of Dunhill Homes, a Winchester Carlisle Company, in Dallas-Fort Worth – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These stats say now may be the time to buy home-builder stocks – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 19, 2019.