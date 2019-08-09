TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) and Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) Comparing side by side

Since TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) and Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. 13 0.62 N/A 1.54 8.88 Legacy Housing Corporation 13 2.02 N/A 0.92 13.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Legacy Housing Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than TRI Pointe Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TRI Pointe Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.9% Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and Legacy Housing Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Legacy Housing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TRI Pointe Group Inc. has a 10.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares and 17.2% of Legacy Housing Corporation shares. About 0.7% of TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Legacy Housing Corporation has 58.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRI Pointe Group Inc. 6.79% 13.7% 3.95% 7.29% -3.25% 25.25% Legacy Housing Corporation -0.16% 0.48% 4.74% -6.46% 0% 5.53%

For the past year TRI Pointe Group Inc. has stronger performance than Legacy Housing Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors TRI Pointe Group Inc. beats Legacy Housing Corporation.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.