TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.05% of TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.53% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.46% of all Residential Construction companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 5.90% Industry Average 6.09% 18.78% 8.34%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. N/A 13 8.98 Industry Average 346.20M 5.68B 10.12

TRI Pointe Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.54

TRI Pointe Group Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 66.26%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that TRI Pointe Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TRI Pointe Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRI Pointe Group Inc. 5.73% 0.07% 4.92% 16.19% -18.43% 26.72% Industry Average 3.30% 6.90% 17.89% 28.56% 6.57% 36.49%

For the past year TRI Pointe Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

TRI Pointe Group Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. Competitively, TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TRI Pointe Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s competitors beat TRI Pointe Group Inc.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.